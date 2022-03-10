Wolfe Research Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $116.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after buying an additional 340,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
