Wolfe Research Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $116.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after buying an additional 340,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

