Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 132.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.21. 6,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,009. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $296.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

