Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $53.03 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

