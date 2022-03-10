Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.48.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $11.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,047.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,852. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,393.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,370.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

