Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $219.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $208.24 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

