Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.28. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.84. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

