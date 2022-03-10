Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bill.com by 4,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bill.com by 103,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,269. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $192.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

