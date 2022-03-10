Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.99. 87,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,969. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average of $210.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

