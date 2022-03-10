Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.91 million.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 2,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,289 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

