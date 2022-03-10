Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

NYSE:WK traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $100.14. 347,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Workiva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

