Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $592.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 610.50 ($8.00), with a volume of 115898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608 ($7.97).

WKP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.14) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 791.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 837.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.