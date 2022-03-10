World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $179.50

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $179.50, but opened at $169.17. World Acceptance shares last traded at $165.34, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.76, for a total transaction of $658,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

