WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Up to $59.27

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.27, but opened at $61.97. WPP shares last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 1,487 shares.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30) in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $774.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WPP by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

