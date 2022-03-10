XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%.

XOMA opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $299.52 million, a PE ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 0.80. XOMA has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in XOMA by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XOMA by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in XOMA by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XOMA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

