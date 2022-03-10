XP Power (LON:XPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,300.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,300 ($43.24) and last traded at GBX 3,600 ($47.17), with a volume of 33496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,485 ($45.66).

Several research firms recently commented on XPP. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($81.56) to GBX 5,600 ($73.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,657.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,042.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The firm has a market cap of £683.54 million and a P/E ratio of 30.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

