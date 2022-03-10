XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

XPEL stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. XPEL has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,800 shares of company stock worth $17,322,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in XPEL by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 90.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

