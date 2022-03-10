Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 12.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 3,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 121,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

