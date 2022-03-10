Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 12.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.26. 3,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 121,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

