Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Yext in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

