YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

