YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 15,732 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,290,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $111.88 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

