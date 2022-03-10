YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $557.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $545.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.