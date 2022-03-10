YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.