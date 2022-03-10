Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:YTEN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 23,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

