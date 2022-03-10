Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised Youdao from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Youdao presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49. Youdao has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 953.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 575,849 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

