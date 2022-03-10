YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,849 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,148% compared to the typical volume of 1,190 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
Shares of NYSE YPF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. 167,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,546. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.