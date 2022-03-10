YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,849 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,148% compared to the typical volume of 1,190 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE YPF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. 167,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,546. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.