Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $146.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.60 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $139.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $598.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.51 million to $602.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $627.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $640.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,677. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,686. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

