Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. MetLife posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

