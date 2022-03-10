Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will announce $185.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.79 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $754.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NNN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 940,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,611. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,208,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 399,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

