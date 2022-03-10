Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $190.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.85 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $230.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.33. 526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,348. The company has a market capitalization of $449.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.