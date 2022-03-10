Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Yext posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 65.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,762. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $741.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

