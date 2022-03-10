Zacks: Analysts Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advent Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of ADN opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25.
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
