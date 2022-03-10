Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.98. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 77.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,315. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

