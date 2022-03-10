Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSE:FSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flexible Solutions International.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 211,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.