Zacks: Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mustang Bio.
MBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Mustang Bio stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
