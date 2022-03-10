Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) to report sales of $24.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the highest is $24.20 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $20.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $98.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $106.00 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $109.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

FMAO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.86. 26,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,618. The company has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

