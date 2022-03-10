Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Histogen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HSTO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 332,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Histogen by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 789,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Histogen during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Histogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Histogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

