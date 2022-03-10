Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) to announce $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the highest is $40.20 million. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12,537.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $59.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PRTA stock remained flat at $$34.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 343,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,111. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $3,794,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,292,000 after purchasing an additional 102,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 138,207 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

