Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,380%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $551.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in TPI Composites by 180.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 78,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

