Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $885.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to post sales of $885.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.30 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $774.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:VMI traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.95. 127,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.30. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

