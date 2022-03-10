Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Cardinal Health also posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,908. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

