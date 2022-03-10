Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.45. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

Shares of KNSL traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.15. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.