Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will post $73.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $82.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $300.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.20 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $319.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

