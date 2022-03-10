Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to Sell

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $870.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.