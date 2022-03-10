Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Its growth in the Online business, which represents half of revenues, has been slower than the enterprise business due to the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. However, Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and strong demand for Zoom Phone in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s subscriber base jumped year-over-year. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy.”

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.87.

Shares of ZM opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,357,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.