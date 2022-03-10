Zacks Investment Research Lowers MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Hold

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 522,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 57.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

