Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

AVTX opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,707,154 shares of company stock worth $1,490,403 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

