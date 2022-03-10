Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €77.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €77.00 ($83.70) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($104.89) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.16 ($102.34).

FRA ZAL opened at €49.48 ($53.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.57. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($54.20).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

