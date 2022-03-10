Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 6.3%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 10,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 865,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

