Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $500.02 million and $70.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,790,963,234 coins and its circulating supply is 12,499,496,081 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

